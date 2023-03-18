Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $450.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $433.62.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TYL traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $326.61. 547,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,727. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 84.40 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $453.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total value of $1,442,768.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,366,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.