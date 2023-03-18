Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PIPR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

NYSE PIPR traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.24. The stock had a trading volume of 425,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,341. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.45 and its 200 day moving average is $132.32. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.12. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,726,892.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,750. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 252,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,827,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Featured Stories

