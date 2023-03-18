Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

Physicians Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 418.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $14.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,734,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,412,000 after purchasing an additional 921,905 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1,496.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 404,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 378,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.