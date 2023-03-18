Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of FENG stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.37. 7,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,120. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.95. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.