Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 17,084 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,084 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.17% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AEIS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.81. 573,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,127. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.80. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $101.00.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.