Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 1,572 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure comprises 2.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $14,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 70,779 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 49.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 65,032 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 16.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 435,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 451.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 74,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on STRL. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 2.7 %

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $164,960.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,653.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,554 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

STRL stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.93. 483,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.