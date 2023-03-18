Phocas Financial Corp. Invests $1.16 Million in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,487,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,055,000 after buying an additional 242,767 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,334,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,793. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Articles

