Phocas Financial Corp. Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,294 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Banner were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Banner Price Performance

Banner Increases Dividend

NASDAQ BANR traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.64. 846,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,816. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.04. Banner Co. has a one year low of $49.28 and a one year high of $75.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

