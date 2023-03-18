Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in OneMain by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 60,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in OneMain by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.69.

OneMain Trading Down 4.6 %

OneMain stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $50.80.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.