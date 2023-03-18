Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in OneMain by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 60,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in OneMain by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.69.
OneMain Trading Down 4.6 %
OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.
OneMain Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.
OneMain Company Profile
OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.
