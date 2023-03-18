Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,880 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.16% of StoneX Group worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $276,512.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other StoneX Group news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $26,600.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,683 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,499.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $276,512.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,947 shares in the company, valued at $6,753,358.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,947 shares of company stock worth $802,948 in the last 90 days. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

StoneX Group stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.73. 228,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.05 and its 200-day moving average is $93.30. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $106.35.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $654.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.40 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

