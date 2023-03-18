Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 48,890 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 48,890 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.37% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 56.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 179.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCOM traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.89. 594,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,950. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $920.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCOM. Stephens lowered their price target on Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 52,947 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $1,635,532.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,995 shares in the company, valued at $185,185.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,855 shares of company stock worth $3,485,669. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

