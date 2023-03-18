Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 10,942 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Partners makes up 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.27% of Focus Financial Partners worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,159,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,645. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOCS shares. Truist Financial downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Focus Financial Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James cut Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

