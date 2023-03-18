Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PSX opened at $94.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

