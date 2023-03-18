Philcoin (PHL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $244.61 Million

Philcoin (PHL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Philcoin has traded 51.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Philcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Philcoin has a market cap of $244.61 million and $417,269.49 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Philcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.90 or 0.00368996 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,406.32 or 0.26819890 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Philcoin

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Philcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Philcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Philcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.