Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PAHC. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,278. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 32.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 36.6% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 17.9% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 14.2% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 406.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.