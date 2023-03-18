PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PULS. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,089,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 438.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 46,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $245,000.

NYSEARCA PULS traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $49.22. 859,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average of $49.14. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $49.47.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

