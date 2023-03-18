Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.03

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.03 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05), with a volume of 3,204,385 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Petro Matad Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.91 and a current ratio of 17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.96 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.41.

Petro Matad Company Profile

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Featured Stories

