PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PetMed Express Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of PETS traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.31. 1,377,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,016. PetMed Express has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $364.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 967.5% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 112,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 101,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

