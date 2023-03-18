Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.61

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.47. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 4,795 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Perpetual Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60.

Perpetual Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy. It operates a diversified asset portfolio that includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

