Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Permianville Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years.
Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance
Shares of PVL opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $5.79.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.
Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.
