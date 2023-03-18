Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Permianville Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PVL opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $5.79.

Insider Transactions at Permianville Royalty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

In other news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $65,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,084,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,657,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 331,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,482 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.