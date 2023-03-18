Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 2,981 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of FB Financial worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,399,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,527,000 after acquiring an additional 399,978 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after acquiring an additional 237,256 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,844,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in FB Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after acquiring an additional 92,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.04. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $47.39.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $127.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raja J. Jubran purchased 6,150 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at $940,573.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens downgraded FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

FB Financial Profile



FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Further Reading

