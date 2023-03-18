Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 2,675 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,833,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 126,148 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,122,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,054,000 after purchasing an additional 120,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 117,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,129,000 after purchasing an additional 114,081 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.18 per share, with a total value of $26,972.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at $840,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Bancorp Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

First Bancorp stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.52.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

