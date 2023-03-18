Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 2,522 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CyberArk Software worth $10,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 480.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $140.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.80. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

