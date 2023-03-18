Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 1,678 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Cabot worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,783,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,540,000 after acquiring an additional 248,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,026,000 after acquiring an additional 93,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Cabot Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CBT opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.36. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 24.26%.

About Cabot

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.