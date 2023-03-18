Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 11,763 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,763 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Nutanix worth $10,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 171,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 51,472 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 58,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,357,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,824.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,567.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,357,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,824.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,300 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

