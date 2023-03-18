Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Sprout Social worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 371.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,629,000 after buying an additional 401,901 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sprout Social by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after purchasing an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,374,000 after purchasing an additional 351,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 838,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 202,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Sprout Social Trading Up 1.7 %
SPT opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.40 and a beta of 0.91. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $85.99.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprout Social (SPT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.