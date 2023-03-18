Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 254,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,530,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Golden Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,621,000 after purchasing an additional 194,067 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 27.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,978,000 after buying an additional 441,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,780,000 after buying an additional 227,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.3% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 430,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after buying an additional 40,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GDEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.38. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 24.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

