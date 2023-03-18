Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $9.68 Million Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 331,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $9,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1,200.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCSC opened at $29.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $742.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.13 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ScanSource in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

