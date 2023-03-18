Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $9.66 Million Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Lumentum worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $45,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Lumentum Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.14. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $100.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

