Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $9.44 Million Stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of James River Group worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in James River Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in James River Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JRVR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on James River Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on James River Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

JRVR stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.83 million, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.39.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.47 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

