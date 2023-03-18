Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $8.89 Million Stock Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 606,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,075 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,218,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,631,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after purchasing an additional 33,974 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,540,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 212,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMAX. B. Riley upped their price objective on IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on IMAX from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of IMAX opened at $16.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.97 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,672.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IMAX Profile

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Further Reading

