Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,943,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,657,000 after acquiring an additional 359,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mercury Systems by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after purchasing an additional 382,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,020,000 after buying an additional 159,068 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,789,000 after buying an additional 487,337 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,337,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,296,000 after buying an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $46.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -577.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.26. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $68.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,407,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $252,449.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,212,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,407,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.