Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

PEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Penumbra from $270.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.42.

Penumbra stock opened at $263.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.22. Penumbra has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $274.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4,383.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 445,662 shares in the company, valued at $111,526,915.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total transaction of $155,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,093,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 445,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,526,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,002 shares of company stock worth $7,035,065 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,322,000 after purchasing an additional 453,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Penumbra by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after acquiring an additional 246,451 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,076,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

