PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

PennantPark Investment stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.58. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87.

In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,432,853.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 47,633 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 83,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

