Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PEGA. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Price Performance

Pegasystems stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $46.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $83.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $78,812.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 67,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 18,563 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,056,000 after buying an additional 65,467 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $14,212,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.