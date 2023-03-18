Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($2.93) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

TP ICAP Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LON TCAP opened at GBX 171 ($2.08) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.14. TP ICAP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 100.85 ($1.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 210.20 ($2.56). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 180.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 177.11. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,137.50, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44.

TP ICAP Group Increases Dividend

About TP ICAP Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. TP ICAP Group’s payout ratio is 12,500.00%.

(Get Rating)

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.