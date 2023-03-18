Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CFO Ryan Glenn Sells 1,250 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,186.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ryan Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of Paylocity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50.

Shares of PCTY traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.51. The company had a trading volume of 859,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,195. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.01 and its 200-day moving average is $213.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

