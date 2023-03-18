Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

Paychex Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,237,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,242. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92.

Insider Activity at Paychex

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

