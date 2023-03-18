Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 8,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $571,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,237,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.62. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

