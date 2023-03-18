Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PTEN. Benchmark assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

Shares of PTEN stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $11.36. 10,103,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,168. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.30. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $359,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 189.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 358,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 234,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 35.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 255,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $707,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

