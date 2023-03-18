Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Christopher Perretta Acquires 300 Shares of Stock

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) Director Christopher Perretta purchased 300 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.35 per share, with a total value of $13,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,387.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Pathward Financial stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.22. 1,062,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,815. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average of $42.39. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 19.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CASH. StockNews.com began coverage on Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pathward Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

