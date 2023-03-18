Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.54. 903,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,914. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $85.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29.

Insider Transactions at Paratek Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 23,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $46,743.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $31,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,209,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,306.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 23,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $46,743.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,996 shares of company stock worth $118,762. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,273,500,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

