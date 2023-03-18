Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Trading Down 4.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Paramount Group traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 1,797,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,454,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Group from $6.50 to $5.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Group

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,439.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $151,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,650.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 221,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,439.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $467,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Group

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Paramount Group by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $933.03 million, a P/E ratio of -26.88, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

