PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.
PAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.
PAR Technology Price Performance
PAR Technology stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.96. 306,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,916. The firm has a market cap of $872.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.80. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $47.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PAR Technology (PAR)
