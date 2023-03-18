PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

PAR Technology stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.96. 306,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,916. The firm has a market cap of $872.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.80. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $47.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 70.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

