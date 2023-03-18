Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Papa John’s International worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $6,298,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 64,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.01. 547,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,894. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.57. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $108.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 89.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Papa John’s International Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Read More

