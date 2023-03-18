Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,839,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $24.79 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $634,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,629,291.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,238 shares of company stock worth $3,892,285. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Further Reading

