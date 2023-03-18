Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th.
Otter Tail Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTTR stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $69.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.84. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $82.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otter Tail
Otter Tail Company Profile
Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otter Tail (OTTR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.