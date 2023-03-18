Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of OTTR stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $69.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.84. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $82.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Otter Tail by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

