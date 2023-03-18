Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Otonomy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.58. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Otonomy by 129.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,153 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 7,609.6% in the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

