Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Oramed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.23. 717,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,611. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $88.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nadav Kidron purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $53,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Nadav Kidron bought 26,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Rabinowitz sold 13,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $167,228.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,240 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 18,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

