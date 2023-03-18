Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Director Buys $39,200.00 in Stock

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) Director Yadin Rozov purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $88.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.83. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORMP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

